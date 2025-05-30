tiprankstipranks
Hess Midstream Partners Announces Secondary Share Offering

Story Highlights
  • Hess Midstream LP announced a secondary public offering of 15,022,517 Class A shares.
  • The offering is expected to generate $559.59 million for the selling shareholder, closing on May 30, 2025.
  • Looking for the best stocks to buy? Follow the recommendations of top-performing analysts.
Hess Midstream Partners Announces Secondary Share Offering

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Hess Midstream Partners ( (HESM) ) has shared an announcement.

On May 28, 2025, Hess Midstream LP announced the pricing of a secondary public offering of 15,022,517 Class A shares at $37.25 per share, conducted by an affiliate of Global Infrastructure Partners. The offering, managed by J.P. Morgan and Citigroup, is expected to generate gross proceeds of $559.59 million for the selling shareholder, with the company itself not receiving any proceeds. The offering is anticipated to close on May 30, 2025, and includes customary conditions and indemnifications. Additionally, governance changes were announced with the resignation of three board members, who left without disagreements with the company.

The most recent analyst rating on (HESM) stock is a Hold with a $40.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hess Midstream Partners stock, see the HESM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on HESM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, HESM is a Outperform.

Hess Midstream Partners presents a strong investment case with solid financial performance and shareholder returns. While technical analysis shows mixed signals, the company’s robust financial position, positive earnings call sentiment, and strategic corporate actions contribute to a favorable stock outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on HESM stock, click here.

More about Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream LP is a fee-based, growth-oriented midstream company that owns, operates, develops, and acquires a diverse set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess Corporation and third-party customers. The company primarily focuses on oil, gas, and produced water handling assets located in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota.

Average Trading Volume: 1,184,161

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $8.02B

Find detailed analytics on HESM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

