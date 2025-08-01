Hertz Global Appoints New Chief Accounting Officer

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Hertz Global ( (HTZ) ) has issued an update.

On July 31, 2025, Hertz Corporation announced the appointment of Mark Kosman as Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, effective no later than September 1, 2025. Kosman, who previously held significant roles at Ford Motor Company, will receive a comprehensive compensation package including a base salary, incentive plans, and relocation assistance. Additionally, Katherine Lee Martin, the company’s Executive Vice President and General Counsel, announced her resignation effective August 15, 2025, to pursue another opportunity, with an interim general counsel to be appointed during the search for her permanent replacement.

The most recent analyst rating on (HTZ) stock is a Sell with a $3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hertz Global stock, see the HTZ Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on HTZ Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, HTZ is a Neutral.

Hertz Global’s overall stock score is primarily influenced by its challenging financial performance marked by declining revenue and high leverage. While strategic initiatives and recent financial maneuvers provide some positive outlook, persistent valuation concerns and mixed technical signals suggest caution. The company’s ability to navigate macroeconomic uncertainties and improve profitability will be crucial for future performance.

To see Spark’s full report on HTZ stock, click here.

More about Hertz Global

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. operates in the car rental industry, offering vehicle rental services to both individual and corporate customers. The company focuses on providing a wide range of vehicles for rent, catering to various market needs.

Average Trading Volume: 8,598,902

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.98B

Learn more about HTZ stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue