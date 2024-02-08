Heritage Financial Announces Resignation and New Officer Appointment

Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

Heritage Financial Corporation has announced the immediate resignation of Eric K. Chan from its Board of Directors and Heritage Bank, effective February 6, 2024. Chan, who joined the board at the start of 2023, stepped down to take on a new role as Chief Business and Strategy Officer at The Gap. His departure was not due to any disagreements regarding the company’s operations, policies, or practices.

