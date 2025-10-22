Hercules Resources Completes Shares-for-Debt Transaction

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Hercules Resources Corp. ( (TSE:HERC) ) is now available.

Hercules Resources Corp. has finalized a shares-for-debt transaction, settling $236,875 in outstanding debt by issuing 789,583 common shares at $0.30 per share to three creditors, including its CEO and CFO’s consulting firm. This transaction, involving related parties, was approved by independent directors and complies with applicable securities laws, without any creditor gaining more than 10% of the company’s shares.

