Hercules Metals Reports Promising Drilling Results at Leviathan Discovery

Bald Eagle Gold ( (TSE:BIG) ) has issued an update.

Hercules Metals Corp., a company focused on mineral exploration, has reported promising results from its 2025 drilling campaign at the Leviathan porphyry copper discovery in Idaho. The new 3D exploration model has led to significant findings, including long intervals of copper mineralization at shallower depths, with notable silver presence in the cover rock. This development enhances the potential for a larger-scale open-pit target, which could positively impact the company’s market positioning and attract stakeholder interest. Assay results for additional drill holes are pending, indicating further potential for resource expansion.

Spark’s Take on TSE:BIG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:BIG is a Underperform.

Bald Eagle Gold’s overall score is heavily impacted by its poor financial performance, characterized by no revenue and increasing losses. While technical analysis offers some neutral indicators, and corporate events are positive, these do not offset the fundamental financial weaknesses and poor valuation metrics.

More about Bald Eagle Gold

Average Trading Volume: 499,263

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$185.1M

