Hercules Capital Holds Annual Stockholders Meeting

The latest announcement is out from Hercules Capital ( (HTGC) ).

On June 18, 2025, Hercules Capital held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders where several key decisions were made. Stockholders elected Scott Bluestein, Wade Loo, and DeAnne Aguirre as Class III directors until 2028, approved the executive officer compensation, and ratified PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the independent public accountant for 2025. However, they did not authorize the company to issue shares below the net asset value.

The most recent analyst rating on (HTGC) stock is a Hold with a $18.75 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hercules Capital stock, see the HTGC Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, HTGC is a Outperform.

Hercules Capital’s overall stock score reflects a mix of strengths and challenges. The company shows strong valuation with an attractive dividend yield and positive sentiment from recent earnings and corporate events. However, financial performance issues, particularly in revenue decline and cash flow, coupled with a weak technical outlook, temper the overall score.

Hercules Capital, Inc. operates in the financial services industry, primarily providing venture capital and private equity services. The company focuses on offering growth capital to technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries.

Average Trading Volume: 1,296,183

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.16B

