Herbalife Reports Q3 Growth and Exceeds Guidance

Herbalife Ltd ( (HLF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Herbalife Ltd presented to its investors.

Herbalife Ltd. is a global health and wellness company that offers nutrition products and a business opportunity for independent distributors across more than 90 markets worldwide. The company focuses on providing science-backed products and fostering a supportive community to promote healthier lifestyles.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, Herbalife Ltd. announced a net sales increase of 2.7% year-over-year, reaching $1.3 billion, which exceeded the midpoint of its guidance range. The company also reported a return to growth in North America, marking the first quarterly gain in the region since 2021. Adjusted EBITDA surpassed guidance, reflecting the company’s ongoing transformation strategy and operational execution.

Key financial highlights from the report include a net income of $43.2 million and an adjusted net income of $51.5 million. The adjusted EBITDA was reported at $163.0 million, exceeding guidance, despite facing foreign currency headwinds. Herbalife also reduced its total leverage ratio to 2.8x by repaying $147.3 million of its 2025 Notes. The company expanded its Pro2col app’s beta access and introduced new features to enhance distributor operations.

Herbalife’s management remains optimistic about the future, tightening full-year guidance ranges for net sales, adjusted EBITDA, and capital expenditures. The company continues to focus on product innovation, digital evolution, and strategic distributor engagement to drive sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.

