Herbal Dispatch Appoints Industry Veteran Jay Wilgar as Strategic Advisor

The latest announcement is out from Luff Enterprises ( (TSE:HERB) ).

Herbal Dispatch Inc. has appointed Jay Wilgar, a seasoned veteran in startup management and business growth, as a Strategic Advisor. Wilgar’s extensive experience in the cannabis sector, including his successful leadership at Newstrike Brands Ltd., is expected to bolster Herbal Dispatch’s growth both domestically and internationally, enhancing its position in Canada’s medical and recreational markets and expanding global export opportunities.

More about Luff Enterprises

Herbal Dispatch Inc. is a leading cannabis distribution company operating e-commerce platforms in Canada. It focuses on providing top-quality cannabis and related products to informed consumers at affordable prices, with a flagship marketplace offering exclusive access to small-batch craft cannabis.

Average Trading Volume: 137,717

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$7.36M

