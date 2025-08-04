HeraMED Ltd. Announces Proposed Issue of 165 Million Securities

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

HeraMED Ltd. ( (AU:HMD) ) has shared an announcement.

HeraMED Ltd. has announced a proposed issue of 165,000,000 fully paid ordinary securities, scheduled for issuance on August 13, 2025. This move is part of a placement or other type of issue, which could potentially enhance the company’s market position and provide additional resources for its operations.

HeraMED Ltd. operates in the healthcare technology industry, focusing on the development and distribution of innovative medical devices and solutions.

YTD Price Performance: -40.0%

Average Trading Volume: 2,471,251

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$10.51M

