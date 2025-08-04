HeraMED Ltd. Announces Proposed Issuance of 20 Million Unlisted Options

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from HeraMED Ltd. ( (AU:HMD) ) is now available.

HeraMED Ltd. has announced a proposed issuance of 20 million unlisted options with an exercise price of 2 cents, set to expire on December 24, 2028. This move is part of a placement or other type of issue, potentially impacting the company’s financial positioning and offering new opportunities for investment and growth.

More about HeraMED Ltd.

HeraMED Ltd. operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on developing innovative medical technology solutions. The company is known for its digital health platform and connected medical devices aimed at improving patient care and monitoring.

YTD Price Performance: -40.0%

Average Trading Volume: 2,471,251

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$10.51M

