HeraMED Advances AI-Driven Maternity Care Amidst Strategic Growth Initiatives

HeraMED Ltd. ( (AU:HMD) ) has provided an announcement.

HeraMED Limited reported significant progress in its operations during the June 2025 quarter, despite challenges in the US healthcare landscape. The company has partnered with RMIT and the Digital Health CRC to develop AI-driven maternity care solutions and appointed Aspire Health Innovations to boost its US market strategy. Additionally, HeraMED joined Australia’s digital health accelerator ANDHealth, enhancing its network and funding opportunities. The company is advancing its non-dilutive funding strategy with grant applications in the EU and Australia, and is preparing for its first pilot in Europe. These initiatives are expected to strengthen HeraMED’s market positioning and accelerate growth.

More about HeraMED Ltd.

HeraMED Limited is a medical data and technology company that is at the forefront of the digital transformation of maternity care. The company focuses on leveraging data and AI-driven solutions to improve maternal health outcomes, particularly through its HeraCARE platform. HeraMED aims to enhance healthcare accessibility and outcomes, especially for Medicaid populations, and is actively expanding its market presence in the US and Europe.

YTD Price Performance: -40.0%

Average Trading Volume: 2,471,251

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$10.51M

