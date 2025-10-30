Hepsiburada to Release Q3 2025 Financial Results on November 5

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

D-Market ( (HEPS) ) has provided an update.

On October 30, 2025, D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading, known as Hepsiburada, announced it will release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2025 on November 5, 2025. This announcement is significant as it provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (HEPS) stock is a Hold with a $2.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on D-Market stock, see the HEPS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on HEPS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, HEPS is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 53 reflects a combination of strong revenue growth and cash flow generation, offset by significant challenges in profitability and bearish technical indicators. The lack of valuation data adds uncertainty, while the absence of earnings call and corporate events data limits further insights.

More about D-Market

Hepsiburada is a leading e-commerce technology platform in Türkiye, operating through a hybrid model that combines first-party direct sales and a third-party marketplace with approximately 100 thousand merchants. The company offers a broad ecosystem of capabilities for merchants and consumers, including last-mile delivery, fulfilment services, advertising solutions, cross-border sales, payment services, and affordability solutions. Hepsiburada’s integrated fintech platform, Hepsipay, enhances shopping convenience with secure payment solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 256,596

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $854.9M

