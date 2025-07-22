Hepsiburada to Release Q2 2025 Financial Results on July 31

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from D-Market ( (HEPS) ) is now available.

On July 22, 2025, D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading, known as Hepsiburada, announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025, on July 31, 2025, before the U.S. market opens. This announcement highlights Hepsiburada’s ongoing commitment to transparency and its strategic positioning as a leading e-commerce platform in Türkiye. The release of these financial results is anticipated to provide insights into the company’s operational performance and its impact on stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (HEPS) stock is a Buy with a $4.85 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on D-Market stock, see the HEPS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on HEPS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, HEPS is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is driven by strong revenue growth and effective cash flow management. However, profitability challenges and the lack of clear valuation metrics weigh on the score. Technical indicators do not show strong momentum, adding to the cautious outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on HEPS stock, click here.

More about D-Market

Hepsiburada is a leading e-commerce technology platform in Türkiye, operating through a hybrid model that combines first-party direct sales and a third-party marketplace with approximately 100 thousand merchants. The company offers a broad ecosystem of capabilities for merchants and consumers, including last-mile delivery, fulfilment services, advertising solutions, cross-border sales, payment services, and affordability solutions. Hepsiburada also operates an integrated fintech platform, Hepsipay, providing secure payment solutions to enhance shopping convenience and drive higher sales conversions.

Average Trading Volume: 419,890

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $835.6M

For a thorough assessment of HEPS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue