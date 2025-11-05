Henry Schein Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

Henry Schein ( (HSIC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Henry Schein presented to its investors.

Henry Schein, Inc., a leading provider of healthcare solutions for dental and medical practitioners, has reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, showcasing a strong performance across its business segments. The company, which operates in the healthcare sector, is renowned for its comprehensive solutions that enhance operational success and clinical outcomes for over a million customers worldwide.

In the third quarter of 2025, Henry Schein achieved record financial results, with GAAP diluted EPS rising to $0.84 from $0.78 in the previous year, and non-GAAP diluted EPS increasing to $1.38 from $1.22. The company also raised its full-year guidance for non-GAAP EPS to between $4.88 and $4.96, reflecting its robust sales growth and operational improvements.

Key highlights from the earnings report include a 5.2% increase in total net sales, reaching $3.3 billion, driven by internal sales growth, acquisitions, and favorable foreign currency exchange. The company also announced value creation initiatives expected to enhance operating income by over $200 million in the coming years. Additionally, an agreement was reached allowing KKR to increase its ownership in Henry Schein stock up to 19.9%.

Henry Schein’s strategic focus on high-growth, high-margin businesses has contributed to its strong financial performance, with significant gains in its Global Technology segment, which saw a 9.7% increase in sales. The company also repurchased approximately 3.3 million shares of common stock during the quarter, reflecting its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Looking ahead, Henry Schein remains optimistic about its growth prospects, supported by its strategic initiatives and strong market position. The company anticipates continued sales growth and operational improvements, positioning itself for sustained success in the healthcare solutions market.

