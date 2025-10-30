Henry Boot PLC Announces Share Sale by PDMR

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Henry Boot ( (GB:BOOT) ).

Henry Boot PLC has announced a transaction involving the sale of ordinary shares by Nicholas Joseph Duckworth, a person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR) at the company. The transactions, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, involved the sale of 66 shares at £2.23 each and 21,407 shares at £2.20 each, amounting to a total value of £47,242.58. This activity reflects ongoing financial management and strategic adjustments within the company, potentially impacting shareholder value and market perception.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BOOT) stock is a Hold with a £233.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Henry Boot stock, see the GB:BOOT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:BOOT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BOOT is a Neutral.

Henry Boot’s overall stock score reflects a stable financial foundation with effective equity utilization and manageable leverage. The valuation is attractive, supported by a reasonable P/E ratio and a solid dividend yield. However, technical analysis indicates a lack of strong momentum, and challenges in revenue and profit growth present potential risks. Improvements in cash flow management are noted, but historical volatility requires cautious monitoring.

More about Henry Boot

Henry Boot PLC operates in the construction and property development industry, focusing on land development, property investment, and construction services. The company is known for its strategic market positioning in the UK, leveraging its expertise in real estate and infrastructure to drive growth and value creation.

Average Trading Volume: 103,240

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £297M

