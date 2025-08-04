HENNGE K.K. Reports Strong Financial Growth for Nine Months Ending June 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

HENNGE K.K. ( (JP:4475) ) has shared an update.

HENNGE K.K. reported significant financial growth for the nine months ending June 30, 2025, with net sales increasing by 32.3% and operating profit surging by 72.3% compared to the previous year. This robust performance underscores the company’s strong market positioning and operational efficiency, which could positively impact stakeholders and enhance its competitive edge in the industry.

More about HENNGE K.K.

HENNGE K.K. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, known for its operations in the technology sector. It focuses on providing cloud-based security services and solutions, catering primarily to businesses looking to enhance their cybersecurity infrastructure.

Average Trading Volume: 1,065,735

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen55.58B

See more data about 4475 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue