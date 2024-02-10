Hennessy Advisors Shareholders Elect Directors, Approve Plans

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (HNNA) has released an update to notify the public and investors about the submission of matters to a vote of security holders.

At the Annual Meeting for Hennessy Advisors, Inc., shareholders elected directors for the upcoming year with Neil J. Hennessy and Teresa M. Nilsen receiving the highest number of votes. Additionally, the company’s 2024 Omnibus Incentive Plan was approved, and Marcum LLP was ratified as the independent accounting firm for the fiscal year 2024. These decisions reflect shareholder confidence and set the stage for the company’s strategic moves in the coming year, making it a point of interest for investors monitoring the financial sector.

For further insights into HNNA corporate activity, check out TipRanks’ Insiders Trading Activity page.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.