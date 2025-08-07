Hengxin Technology Ltd. Announces Board Restructuring Amidst Past Financial Concerns

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Hengxin Technology Ltd. ( (HK:1085) ) is now available.

Hengxin Technology Ltd. announced changes in its board structure, appointing Mr. Chan as an independent non-executive director and altering the composition of its audit, remuneration, and nominating committees. Despite past financial issues related to CW Group, which Mr. Chan was previously associated with, the board supports his appointment, citing his expertise and independence.

More about Hengxin Technology Ltd.

Hengxin Technology Ltd., operating in Hong Kong as HX Singapore Ltd., is a company incorporated in the Republic of Singapore. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on technology solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 89,361

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$572.7M

