Hengdeli Holdings to Review Interim Results and Dividend

An update from Hengdeli Holdings ( (HK:3389) ) is now available.

Hengdeli Holdings Limited has announced that its board of directors will meet on August 20, 2025, to approve the interim results for the first half of the year and consider the payment of an interim dividend. This meeting could have implications for the company’s financial strategy and shareholder returns, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor relations.

Average Trading Volume: 4,012,453

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$550.5M

