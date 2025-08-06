Hengan International Group Announces Board Meeting for Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Hengan International Group Co ( (HK:1044) ) has shared an update.

Hengan International Group Co has announced that its board of directors will meet on August 21, 2025, to approve the interim results for the first half of the year and consider the payment of an interim dividend. This announcement could impact the company’s financial strategy and provide insights into its performance and future prospects.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1044) stock is a Buy with a HK$41.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hengan International Group Co stock, see the HK:1044 Stock Forecast page.

More about Hengan International Group Co

Hengan International Group Co is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the consumer goods industry. It is primarily focused on producing and distributing personal hygiene products and related services.

Average Trading Volume: 2,927,795

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$27.02B

For detailed information about 1044 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

