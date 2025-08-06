Henderson Land Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results and Dividend Decision

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Henderson Land Development Co ( (HK:0012) ) is now available.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited has scheduled a board meeting on August 20, 2025, to approve the interim results for the first half of the year and to consider the payment of an interim dividend. This meeting is significant for stakeholders as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and potential returns, impacting its market positioning and investor relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0012) stock is a Buy with a HK$31.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Henderson Land Development Co stock, see the HK:0012 Stock Forecast page.

More about Henderson Land Development Co

Henderson Land Development Company Limited operates in the real estate industry, focusing on property development and investment. The company is known for its residential, commercial, and industrial properties, primarily serving the Hong Kong market.

Average Trading Volume: 9,215,821

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$132.4B

See more data about 0012 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue