Henderson High Income Trust PLC Executes Share Buyback

Henderson High Income Trust PLC ( (GB:HHI) ) has issued an update.

Henderson High Income Trust PLC has executed a market purchase of 51,674 of its own shares at a price of 184.9251p per share, following the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting. This transaction, which results in the shares being held in treasury, reduces the total voting rights in the company to 169,569,420, potentially impacting shareholder influence and market perception.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:HHI) stock is a Buy with a £204.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on GB:HHI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HHI is a Outperform.

Henderson High Income Trust PLC’s overall stock score is driven by its strong valuation and technical indicators, which suggest potential undervaluation and positive market momentum. Financial performance shows recovery and stability, further supporting the stock’s attractiveness. The absence of earnings call and corporate events data does not impact the score.

More about Henderson High Income Trust PLC

Henderson High Income Trust PLC operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management. The company primarily offers income-focused investment products and services, catering to investors seeking high-income returns.

Average Trading Volume: 224,056

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

