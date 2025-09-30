Henderson High Income Trust PLC Executes Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Henderson High Income Trust PLC ( (GB:HHI) ) is now available.

Henderson High Income Trust PLC announced the market purchase of 65,000 of its own ordinary shares at 180.5p per share, as part of the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting. This transaction, which results in these shares being held in treasury, does not affect the total issued ordinary share capital but reduces the voting rights to 169,958,382, potentially impacting shareholder influence.

Spark’s Take on GB:HHI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HHI is a Outperform.

Henderson High Income Trust PLC’s overall stock score is supported by strong financial performance and a robust valuation. The company’s strategic initiatives, including share buybacks and management fee reductions, contribute to an optimistic outlook. However, technical analysis suggests short-term caution, with the stock trading below its short-term moving averages.

More about Henderson High Income Trust PLC

Henderson High Income Trust PLC operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management. The company primarily offers high-income investment opportunities to its stakeholders, targeting investors seeking stable income through diversified portfolios.

Average Trading Volume: 198,446

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

