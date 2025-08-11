Henderson High Income Trust PLC Executes Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Henderson High Income Trust PLC ( (GB:HHI) ).

Henderson High Income Trust PLC announced the market purchase of 60,000 of its own shares at 181p per share, following the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting. This move, which will see the shares held in treasury, does not alter the total issued ordinary share capital but reduces the number of voting rights, potentially impacting shareholder influence.

Spark’s Take on GB:HHI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HHI is a Outperform.

Henderson High Income Trust PLC’s overall stock score is supported by strong financial performance and a robust valuation. The company’s strategic initiatives, including share buybacks and management fee reductions, contribute to an optimistic outlook. However, technical analysis suggests short-term caution, with the stock trading below its short-term moving averages.

More about Henderson High Income Trust PLC

Henderson High Income Trust PLC is a financial services company focused on providing high-income investment opportunities. The company operates within the investment trust sector, offering products aimed at generating income through a diversified portfolio of investments.

Average Trading Volume: 234,926

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

