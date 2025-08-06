Henderson High Income Trust PLC Executes Share Buyback

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Henderson High Income Trust PLC ( (GB:HHI) ) has shared an announcement.

Henderson High Income Trust PLC has executed a market purchase of 32,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 181.0367p each, as part of the authority granted at its recent Annual General Meeting. This move, which involves holding the shares in treasury, impacts the company’s voting rights structure, reducing the total number of voting rights to 170,375,143, as treasury shares do not carry voting rights.

Spark’s Take on GB:HHI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HHI is a Outperform.

Henderson High Income Trust PLC’s overall stock score is supported by strong financial performance and a robust valuation. The company’s strategic initiatives, including share buybacks and management fee reductions, contribute to an optimistic outlook. However, technical analysis suggests short-term caution, with the stock trading below its short-term moving averages.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:HHI stock, click here.

More about Henderson High Income Trust PLC

Henderson High Income Trust PLC operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management. The company primarily offers investment trust services, catering to investors seeking high income through diversified portfolios.

Average Trading Volume: 232,652

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

For detailed information about HHI stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue