Henan JinMa Energy Announces Board Composition

Henan JinMa Energy Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6885) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Henan JinMa Energy Co. Ltd. has announced the composition of its board of directors, detailing the roles and functions of each member. This announcement provides clarity on the leadership structure, potentially impacting the company’s strategic direction and governance, which could influence stakeholder confidence and industry positioning.

Henan JinMa Energy Co. Ltd. is a company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, primarily operating in the energy sector. It focuses on the production and supply of energy-related products and services.

Average Trading Volume: 430,002

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$519.4M

