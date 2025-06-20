Helius Medical Expands Equity Plan Amid Share Increase

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Helius Medical Technologies announced that its Board of Directors approved an amendment to the 2022 Equity Incentive Plan, increasing the number of shares of common stock by 20% of the Fully Diluted Shares. This amendment was approved by stockholders on May 23, 2025, and resulted in an increase to 7.1 million shares available under the plan as of June 16, 2025, following a public offering.

Spark’s Take on HSDT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, HSDT is a Underperform.

Helius Medical Technologies scores low due to significant financial challenges, characterized by ongoing losses and negative cash flow. Technical analysis confirms bearish momentum, with the stock being oversold. The valuation is unattractive with a negative P/E ratio and no dividend yield. Without positive earnings call or corporate events data to offset these negatives, the stock faces a challenging outlook.

Average Trading Volume: 5,580,423

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $190.3K

