Helium One Secures Mining Licence and £10 Million Investment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Helium One Global Limited ( (GB:HE1) ) has issued an announcement.

Helium One Global Ltd has been awarded the Southern Rukwa Mining Licence in Tanzania and plans to advance the project with further testing in Q4 2025. The company has secured a £10 million investment to fund operations in Tanzania and the USA, with a proposed £1,000,000 retail offer for existing shareholders, aiming to accelerate project development and move towards production and cash flow.

Spark’s Take on GB:HE1 Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HE1 is a Underperform.

Helium One Global’s weak financial performance, characterized by continuous losses and lack of revenue, significantly impacts its stock score. While promising corporate developments offer potential future growth, the current financial instability and negative valuation metrics weigh heavily. Mixed technical indicators add further caution to the outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:HE1 stock, click here.

More about Helium One Global Limited

Helium One Global Ltd is a primary helium explorer operating in Tanzania and the USA. The company holds a 50% working interest in the Galactica-Pegasus helium development project in Colorado, USA, and focuses on advancing helium exploration and development projects.

Average Trading Volume: 39,859,560

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £57.84M

For detailed information about HE1 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue