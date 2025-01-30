Heliostar Metals Reports Promising Drilling Results at La Colorada Mine

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Heliostar Metals ( (TSE:HSTR) ) has shared an update.

Heliostar Metals Ltd. has reported promising results from its ongoing 12,500-meter drilling program at the La Colorada Mine. The successful assay results, including high-grade gold intercepts, indicate potential for both surface and underground mining expansion. This drilling program aims to increase the reserves of the Creston Pit, potentially reducing upfront capital costs and supporting a mid-2025 feasibility study. The expansion decision could significantly boost annual production to between 50,000 and 100,000 ounces, reflecting strong market positioning and operational growth.

More about Heliostar Metals

Heliostar Metals Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold resources. The company is engaged in expanding its mineral reserves at the La Colorada Mine in Sonora, Mexico, with a strategic emphasis on both open pit and potential underground mining opportunities.

YTD Price Performance: 14.75%

Average Trading Volume: 286,243

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$141.7M

