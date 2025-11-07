Helios Towers Reports Strong Growth and Strategic Initiatives

Helios Towers Plc ( (HTWSF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Helios Towers Plc presented to its investors.

Helios Towers Plc is a leading independent mobile tower company operating across Africa and the Middle East, providing critical infrastructure and power services to mobile network operators in the fastest-growing region for mobile services globally.

In its latest earnings report for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, Helios Towers announced a robust financial performance, highlighted by an 11% year-on-year growth in Adjusted EBITDA and a significant expansion in free cash flow by $70 million. The company has also tightened its full-year 2025 guidance upwards, reflecting strong operational momentum.

Key financial metrics from the report include a 9% increase in revenue to $634.5 million and a 9% rise in tenancies to 31,531. The company also reported an improved tenancy ratio of 2.16x, up from 2.04x the previous year. Operating profit saw an 11% increase to $211.2 million, while net leverage decreased to 3.6x, underscoring the company’s solid financial footing.

Strategically, Helios Towers is embarking on its next phase, IMPACT 2030, aiming for continued strong organic growth and returning over $400 million to investors through share buybacks and dividends by 2030. The company has initiated a $75 million share buyback program, set to run until the end of 2026, as part of this strategic initiative.

Looking ahead, Helios Towers remains optimistic about its growth prospects, driven by its structurally high-growth markets and focus on customer experience excellence. The company is well-positioned to continue its trajectory of growth and value creation for its stakeholders.

