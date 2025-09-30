Helios Fairfax Partners Appoints Vitali Harwardt as CFO

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation ( ($TSE:HFPC.U) ) has provided an update.

Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation has announced the appointment of Vitali Harwardt as the new Chief Financial Officer, effective January 1, 2026. With extensive experience in private equity, public markets, and international finance, Harwardt is expected to play a crucial role in advancing the company’s operations and strategic objectives. His leadership is anticipated to strengthen Helios Fairfax’s position in the investment sector, particularly in African markets.

Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation is an investment holding company focused on achieving long-term capital appreciation by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments. The company primarily targets investments in Africa and businesses with significant operations or dependencies in Africa.

