Helios Energy Achieves First Oil Sales from Presidio Project

The latest announcement is out from Helios Energy Ltd ( (AU:HE8) ).

Helios Energy Ltd has successfully completed its first oil sales from the Presidio Oil Project in Texas, marking a significant transition from exploration to production. This development is part of the company’s strategic plan to optimize well operations and expand its acreage, supported by a skilled local team and ongoing engagement with major leaseholders.

Helios Energy Ltd operates in the energy sector, focusing on oil exploration and production. The company is involved in converting exploration wells into long-term production wells, with a market focus on expanding its operations in Texas, USA.

