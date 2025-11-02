Helia Group Enhances Governance Following Independent Review

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd ( (AU:HLI) ) is now available.

Helia Group Limited, trading on the ASX under the symbol HLI, has completed an independent review of employee share trading activities during a specific trading window in early 2025. The review found no legal or policy breaches, but identified areas for governance improvement. Consequently, Helia’s Board has approved updates to its Trading Policy, Disclosure Committee Charter, and Board Reserved Powers to enhance transparency and accountability. These changes are part of Helia’s commitment to maintaining high standards of corporate governance.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:HLI) stock is a Hold with a A$6.00 price target.

More about Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd

YTD Price Performance: 48.16%

Average Trading Volume: 935,514

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.47B



