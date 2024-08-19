Helia Group Announces Director Resignation

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd (AU:HLI) has released an update.

Gai Marie McGrath has stepped down as a director of Helia Group Limited, effective 16th August 2024, as disclosed in the company’s final director’s interest notice. McGrath had no registered securities at the time of departure. The notice also reported an interest in 71,150 ordinary shares held indirectly through Gaillan Pty Ltd ATF The Gaillan Trust.

