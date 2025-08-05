Helens International Maintains Stable Share Capital in July 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Helens International Holdings Company Limited ( (HK:9869) ) just unveiled an update.

Helens International Holdings Company Limited reported no change in its authorized or registered share capital for July 2025, maintaining a total of USD 50,000. This stability in share capital suggests a period of operational consistency for the company, with no new capital movements impacting its financial structure or market positioning.

