Helens International Maintains Stable Share Capital in July 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
Helens International Holdings Company Limited ( (HK:9869) ) just unveiled an update.
Helens International Holdings Company Limited reported no change in its authorized or registered share capital for July 2025, maintaining a total of USD 50,000. This stability in share capital suggests a period of operational consistency for the company, with no new capital movements impacting its financial structure or market positioning.
More about Helens International Holdings Company Limited
For a thorough assessment of 9869 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.