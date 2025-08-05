Hebei Construction Group Elects New Employee Representative Director

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Hebei Construction Group Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1727) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Hebei Construction Group Co. Ltd. announced the election of Mr. Tian Wei as the employee representative director for the third session of the Board. Mr. Tian, who has been with the company since 1991, brings extensive experience in construction engineering and management, and his appointment is expected to strengthen the company’s leadership and operational capabilities.

More about Hebei Construction Group Co. Ltd. Class H

Hebei Construction Group Co. Ltd. is a joint stock company based in the People’s Republic of China, focusing on construction and engineering services. The company operates through various branches and subsidiaries, providing a range of construction-related services and products.

Average Trading Volume: 273,042

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$951.1M

