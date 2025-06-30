Hebei Construction Group Concludes Successful Shareholder Meetings with Strong Participation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Hebei Construction Group Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1727) ) is now available.

Hebei Construction Group Co. Ltd. held its 2024 Annual General Meeting and the 2025 first class meetings for domestic and H shareholders on June 30, 2025. The meetings were conducted legally and validly, with significant shareholder participation. All resolutions proposed were voted on by poll, with Tricor Investor Services Limited acting as the scrutineer. The high attendance and voting participation reflect strong shareholder engagement, which could positively impact the company’s governance and strategic direction.

Hebei Construction Group Co. Ltd. is a construction company based in the People’s Republic of China. It operates within the construction industry, focusing on delivering infrastructure projects and services, primarily within the domestic market.

