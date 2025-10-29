Heavy Rare Earths Limited Advances South Australian Projects with Strategic Acquisition and Board Enhancements

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Heavy Rare Earths Limited ( (AU:HRE) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Heavy Rare Earths Limited has announced significant developments in its South Australian mineral projects, particularly the acquisition of all mineral rights to the Prospect Hill Tin Project. This acquisition positions the company as a potential key player in the tin market, a critical mineral sector supported by major governments. The company is leveraging a rich dataset to fast-track exploration and resource estimation at the South Ridge prospect, aiming to establish a maiden mineral resource estimate swiftly. Additionally, strategic corporate changes, including the appointment of new board members, are expected to strengthen the company’s governance and operational capabilities.

Heavy Rare Earths Limited (HRE) operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral projects in South Australia. The company is involved in projects that target tin, uranium, scandium, and rare earth elements, with a significant emphasis on the Prospect Hill Tin Project, which is the largest and most advanced tin project in the region.

