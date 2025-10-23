Heavy Minerals Limited Announces Proposed Securities Issue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Heavy Minerals Ltd ( (AU:HVY) ) is now available.

Heavy Minerals Limited has announced a proposed issue of securities, including 9,600,000 unquoted performance rights and 3,300,000 ordinary fully paid shares. This move is aimed at raising capital and potentially enhancing the company’s market position by expanding its operational capabilities and meeting strategic goals.

Heavy Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and processing of heavy minerals. The company is involved in the production of mineral sands, which are used in various industrial applications, including the manufacturing of ceramics, paints, and electronics.

Average Trading Volume: 78,710

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

