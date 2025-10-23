Heavy Minerals Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Heavy Minerals Ltd ( (AU:HVY) ) has shared an announcement.

Heavy Minerals Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for November 27, 2025, in Perth. The meeting will cover the company’s annual report, the adoption of the remuneration report, the re-election of director Aaron Williams, and the approval of a 10% placement facility. Shareholders are encouraged to participate either in person or by proxy. The resolutions discussed at the AGM could impact the company’s governance and capital management strategies.

More about Heavy Minerals Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 78,710

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

