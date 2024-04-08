Heavy Minerals Director Bolsters Shareholding

Heavy Minerals Ltd (AU:HVY) has released an update.

Aaron Williams, a director of Heavy Minerals Limited, has increased his indirect stake in the company by purchasing 80,645 fully paid ordinary shares for a total consideration of $4,999.99. The transaction, executed on-market, brings his total indirect holdings to 334,548 ordinary shares, alongside 1.5 million unquoted options across different tranches with varying expiry dates. This move may signal a vote of confidence in the firm’s prospects from the director, potentially interesting investors who follow insider activities.

