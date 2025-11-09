Hearts and Minds Investments Reports Decline in NTA Backing

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Hearts and Minds Investments Ltd ( (AU:HM1) ) is now available.

Hearts and Minds Investments Ltd announced a decrease in its Net Tangible Asset (NTA) backing per share as of November 7, 2025, compared to October 31, 2025. The decline in NTA values, both pre-tax and post-tax, may impact the company’s market positioning and investor confidence, as it reflects changes in the valuation of its investment portfolio.

Hearts and Minds Investments Ltd operates within the financial investment industry, focusing on managing an investment portfolio. The company provides investment services and aims to deliver returns by leveraging insights from leading fund managers.

Average Trading Volume: 167,091

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

