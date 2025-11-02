Hearts and Minds Investments Ltd Reports Stable NTA Backing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Hearts and Minds Investments Ltd ( (AU:HM1) ).

Hearts and Minds Investments Ltd announced its Net Tangible Asset (NTA) backing per share as of October 31, 2025. The pre-tax NTA remained stable at $3.93, while the post-current tax NTA slightly decreased to $3.85 from $3.87, and the post-tax NTA remained unchanged at $3.56. This announcement reflects the company’s current financial positioning and its impact on stakeholders, indicating a stable asset backing despite minor fluctuations in tax-adjusted figures.

More about Hearts and Minds Investments Ltd

Hearts and Minds Investments Ltd operates in the investment industry, focusing on managing a portfolio that includes both realized and unrealized gains and losses. The company is based in Sydney, Australia, and provides investment services with a market focus on maximizing returns through strategic asset management.

Average Trading Volume: 163,605

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

