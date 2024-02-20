Heartland Financial CEO Bruce Lee Announces 2024 Retirement

Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) has released an update.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. announced the planned retirement of President and CEO Bruce K. Lee by the end of 2024. Lee will remain in his role until a successor is appointed and will also retire from the Board of Directors concurrently with the new CEO’s assumption of the role. A search committee has been established and is working with executive recruiting firm Heidrick & Struggles to find Lee’s replacement. The company has released further details in a news release.

