HeartFlow’s COMPLETE Study: A New Frontier in Coronary Artery Disease Evaluation

HeartFlow, Inc. ((HTFL)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

The COMPLETE Study, officially titled ‘Comprehensive Anatomical and Physiological Evaluation of Patients With Stable Coronary Artery Disease,’ aims to evaluate the accuracy of coronary CT angiography in quantifying total atheroma volume, using intravascular ultrasound as a reference. This study is significant as it could enhance diagnostic precision for coronary artery disease, potentially improving patient outcomes.

The intervention being tested is coronary CT angiography, a non-invasive imaging technique intended to assess coronary artery disease severity by measuring atheroma volume.

The study is observational, following a cohort model with a prospective time perspective. It involves two patient groups: those with stable coronary artery disease and those previously revascularized with a metallic stent. The primary purpose is to observe and gather data over a three-year period.

The study began on November 28, 2023, with primary completion and estimated completion dates not yet specified. The last update was submitted on January 22, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and data collection.

This update could positively impact HeartFlow, Inc.’s stock performance by reinforcing its role in innovative cardiac diagnostics. As the study progresses, investor sentiment may improve, especially if results demonstrate significant advancements over competitors in coronary artery disease evaluation.

The COMPLETE Study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

