Heart Test Laboratories Enters Equity Distribution Agreement

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. has entered into an Equity Distribution Agreement with Maxim Group LLC, allowing the company to offer and sell up to $25 million of its common stock in an ‘at the market’ offering. This agreement, amended several times since its inception in September 2023, outlines compensation terms for Maxim Group and ensures compliance with Form S-3 eligibility requirements. As of July 31, 2025, the company’s market value of outstanding shares held by non-affiliates was $14,737,609, and no shares have been sold under this agreement in the past 12 months.

The most recent analyst rating on (HSCS) stock is a Buy with a $12.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. stock, see the HSCS Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, HSCS is a Neutral.

The overall score is primarily influenced by the company’s significant financial challenges, which are a major risk factor. However, the stock’s technical momentum and the recent strategic patent grant provide some positive offsetting factors. The lack of earnings call data limits further insights into company guidance and sentiment.

Average Trading Volume: 96,594

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $5.9M

