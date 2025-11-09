HEALWELL’s Earnings Call: Strong Growth Amid Challenges

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

HEALWELL’s Earnings Call: Strong Growth Amid Challenges

HEALWELL’s Earnings Call: Strong Growth Amid Challenges

MCI Onehealth Technologies, Inc. Class A ((TSE:AIDX)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The recent earnings call for MCI Onehealth Technologies, Inc. Class A, operating under the brand HEALWELL, highlighted a robust quarter marked by significant revenue growth and a positive adjusted EBITDA. Despite challenges such as a decline in gross margin and an increased net loss, the overall sentiment was positive, driven by the company’s successful integrations and strategic advancements.

Record Revenue Growth

HEALWELL achieved a remarkable milestone in Q3 2025, recording quarterly revenues of $30.4 million, a substantial increase from $6.7 million in Q3 2024. This 354% growth underscores the successful acquisition and integration of Orion Health, which has been a pivotal factor in this revenue surge.

Positive Adjusted EBITDA

A significant highlight from the earnings call was HEALWELL’s positive adjusted EBITDA of $0.7 million, a notable turnaround from the adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.8 million reported in Q3 2024. This improvement reflects the company’s effective cost management and operational efficiencies.

AI and Data Science Segment Growth

The AI and data science segment of HEALWELL reported a revenue of $2 million in Q3 2025, marking a 79% year-over-year growth. This segment’s expansion is indicative of the increasing demand for AI-driven solutions in the healthcare industry.

Successful Integration and Expansion

HEALWELL has successfully transitioned into a pure-play software and AI company, highlighted by the launch of Amadeus AI and the integration of DARWEN into Orion Health’s Amadeus platform. These strategic moves are expected to enhance the company’s capabilities in global healthcare systems.

Increased Cash Position

The company ended Q3 2025 with a cash position of $15.6 million, up from $9.4 million at the end of Q4 2024. This increase in cash reserves strengthens HEALWELL’s financial stability and provides a buffer for future investments and expansions.

Gross Margin Decline

Despite the positive revenue growth, HEALWELL experienced a decline in gross margin, which fell to 54% in Q3 2025 from 57% in Q3 2024. This decline highlights the need for the company to address cost pressures and improve operational efficiencies.

Increased Net Loss

HEALWELL reported an IFRS net loss from continuing operations of $16 million in Q3 2025, compared to a net loss of $8.7 million in Q3 2024. This increase in net loss is a concern that the company aims to address through strategic initiatives.

Seasonal Revenue Fluctuations

The earnings call also noted seasonal revenue fluctuations, particularly in professional services, which experienced a slowdown during the Northern Hemisphere summer. This variability is a factor the company will need to manage moving forward.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, HEALWELL is focused on completing integration plans to maintain and improve operating margins. The company aims to demonstrate commercial validation of its AI platform, with a particular emphasis on enhancing capabilities across global healthcare systems. The strategic focus on AI and data science, alongside healthcare software, is expected to drive future growth.

In summary, the earnings call for HEALWELL reflected a positive outlook with impressive revenue growth and strategic advancements in AI and software integration. While challenges such as declining gross margins and increased net losses remain, the company’s strong cash position and forward-looking strategies provide a solid foundation for continued success.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement