HEALWELL’s Earnings Call: Strong Growth Amid Challenges

MCI Onehealth Technologies, Inc. Class A ((TSE:AIDX)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

The recent earnings call for MCI Onehealth Technologies, Inc. Class A, operating under the brand HEALWELL, highlighted a robust quarter marked by significant revenue growth and a positive adjusted EBITDA. Despite challenges such as a decline in gross margin and an increased net loss, the overall sentiment was positive, driven by the company’s successful integrations and strategic advancements.

Record Revenue Growth

HEALWELL achieved a remarkable milestone in Q3 2025, recording quarterly revenues of $30.4 million, a substantial increase from $6.7 million in Q3 2024. This 354% growth underscores the successful acquisition and integration of Orion Health, which has been a pivotal factor in this revenue surge.

Positive Adjusted EBITDA

A significant highlight from the earnings call was HEALWELL’s positive adjusted EBITDA of $0.7 million, a notable turnaround from the adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.8 million reported in Q3 2024. This improvement reflects the company’s effective cost management and operational efficiencies.

AI and Data Science Segment Growth

The AI and data science segment of HEALWELL reported a revenue of $2 million in Q3 2025, marking a 79% year-over-year growth. This segment’s expansion is indicative of the increasing demand for AI-driven solutions in the healthcare industry.

Successful Integration and Expansion

HEALWELL has successfully transitioned into a pure-play software and AI company, highlighted by the launch of Amadeus AI and the integration of DARWEN into Orion Health’s Amadeus platform. These strategic moves are expected to enhance the company’s capabilities in global healthcare systems.

Increased Cash Position

The company ended Q3 2025 with a cash position of $15.6 million, up from $9.4 million at the end of Q4 2024. This increase in cash reserves strengthens HEALWELL’s financial stability and provides a buffer for future investments and expansions.

Gross Margin Decline

Despite the positive revenue growth, HEALWELL experienced a decline in gross margin, which fell to 54% in Q3 2025 from 57% in Q3 2024. This decline highlights the need for the company to address cost pressures and improve operational efficiencies.

Increased Net Loss

HEALWELL reported an IFRS net loss from continuing operations of $16 million in Q3 2025, compared to a net loss of $8.7 million in Q3 2024. This increase in net loss is a concern that the company aims to address through strategic initiatives.

Seasonal Revenue Fluctuations

The earnings call also noted seasonal revenue fluctuations, particularly in professional services, which experienced a slowdown during the Northern Hemisphere summer. This variability is a factor the company will need to manage moving forward.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, HEALWELL is focused on completing integration plans to maintain and improve operating margins. The company aims to demonstrate commercial validation of its AI platform, with a particular emphasis on enhancing capabilities across global healthcare systems. The strategic focus on AI and data science, alongside healthcare software, is expected to drive future growth.

In summary, the earnings call for HEALWELL reflected a positive outlook with impressive revenue growth and strategic advancements in AI and software integration. While challenges such as declining gross margins and increased net losses remain, the company’s strong cash position and forward-looking strategies provide a solid foundation for continued success.

