HEALWELL AI to Release Q3 2025 Financial Results

HEALWELL AI ( (TSE:AIDX) ) has shared an update.

HEALWELL AI announced it will release its Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 financial results on November 6, 2025, followed by a conference call and webcast on November 7, 2025. This announcement is significant for stakeholders as it provides insights into the company’s financial health and operational progress, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:AIDX) stock is a Hold with a C$1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on HEALWELL AI stock, see the TSE:AIDX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:AIDX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:AIDX is a Neutral.

HEALWELL AI’s overall stock score is primarily influenced by its strong revenue growth, which is offset by significant profitability and cash flow challenges. The technical analysis provides a stable outlook, but the negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield weigh on the valuation.

HEALWELL AI is a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care. It aims to improve healthcare and save lives through early disease identification and detection using proprietary technology. The company develops and commercializes advanced clinical decision support systems to help healthcare providers detect rare and chronic diseases, improve practice efficiency, and enhance patient health outcomes. HEALWELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘AIDX’ and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol ‘HWAIF’.

Average Trading Volume: 403,903

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$456.2M

