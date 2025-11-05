HealthStream Reports Record Third Quarter 2025 Results

Healthstream ( (HSTM) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Healthstream presented to its investors.

HealthStream, Inc. is a leading healthcare technology platform company that provides workforce solutions to healthcare professionals, enabling them to deliver excellent patient care. The company operates primarily in the healthcare sector and is known for its innovative platform-delivered solutions.

In its third quarter of 2025, HealthStream reported record revenues of $76.5 million, marking a 4.6% increase from the previous year. The company also achieved a record adjusted EBITDA of $19.1 million, reflecting a 7.9% increase. These results underscore HealthStream’s strong financial performance and growth trajectory.

Key financial highlights include an operating income of $7.6 million, a 16.5% increase from the previous year, and a net income of $6.1 million, up 6.3%. Earnings per share rose to $0.20 from $0.19. The company also completed the acquisition of Virsys12, enhancing its provider data management capabilities.

Looking forward, HealthStream has updated its 2025 guidance, projecting revenues between $299.5 million and $301.5 million, with net income expected to range from $20.3 million to $21.5 million. The company remains focused on expanding its platform and SaaS applications, which is expected to drive future growth.

