Healthpeak Properties’ Strategic Financial Restructuring and Expansion

Upon the completion of a series of mergers, Healthpeak and affiliated entities assumed the credit agreements of Physicians Realty Trust, involving amendments that welcomed new guarantors and adjusted terms. This strategic move also involved the repayment of revolving credit facilities and the retention of a $400 million term loan. Additionally, Healthpeak secured a $750 million incremental term loan, enhancing their borrowing capacity to $1.5 billion with provisions for interest rate hedges to mitigate risks. These financial maneuvers, along with guaranteeing existing and future senior notes, reflect a significant restructuring aimed at bolstering Healthpeak’s financial standing and market presence.

